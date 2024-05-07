Update, Version 20240507

English
[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable male character variation.
[Eternal Staff Estate]The entrance of this building now has a magic circle that will kill all your demons or undead pets.
[Eternal Staff Estate]The library is now accessible with corrupted books.
[Butterfly]You can now use Butterfly Wings to exit the Eternal Staff Estate.
简体中文
【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用男性角色外观。
【永恒之杖公馆】这个建筑的入口现在有个魔法阵会击杀你队伍里的所有亡灵和恶魔队友。
【永恒之杖公馆】图书馆区域可以进入，有被腐蚀的书籍。
【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以用蝴蝶之翼快速离开永恒之杖公馆。
