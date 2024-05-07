Patch 0.21.0

Gameplay

Slow-motion power-ups: The slow-motion effect now also slows down the appearance of enemies, projectiles and splitter-generated enemies.

Visual

Loading particles: Removed particles around the power-up when it transforms into a super power-up.

Other improvements

Upgrade selection: Upgrades can now be selected via keyboard or joystick.

Upgrades can now be selected via keyboard or joystick. Language support: Added support for the French language.

Corrections

Statistics: Corrected counting of total number of enemies killed and total number of games played for greater accuracy.

Audio

Interface sounds: Added new sound effects when selecting upgrades and modified existing sounds for greater immersion.

We hope these updates will enhance your gaming experience, and look forward to seeing how you perform with these new features! Enjoy your game on Reflectron!