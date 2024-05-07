Update 138 - Minimum of one gold chest in map

Share · View all patches · Build 14292150 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

The update contains the following changes:

For maps that have chests, at least one chest will be a gold chest. To increase your chances of getting the character from it, pick it up first. This is per player and just breaking a chest won't count as your first chest.

The exit key has a higher chance of dropping in the first map.

The incubator won't give you a pet that's already level 5 and cannot be levelled up more.

You won't see messages of materials being picked up by other players except marbles, eggs and materials needed to complete a mission. So a lot less clutter in the chat window.

I hope you enjoy the changes. If you haven't already, check out the "progression guide" topic in the Steam Community.

Till later,

André