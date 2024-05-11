 Skip to content

MAJOR Bewitched Balls update for 11 May 2024

Update v3.0

11 May 2024

  • Added three new languages: Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Russian.
  • New original soundtrack.
  • New infinite mode in phase 1: the balls don't stop falling.
  • New background animations when starting the game.
  • Adaptations of graphic content in different resolutions.
  • Width fixes on some text boxes and buttons.
  • Only the game version number is now displayed on the main screen.
  • Added option to activate or deactivate the animation of the circular portal in the background in phase 1.
  • Correction of some story drawings, phase 1 and cinematics.
  • Disabled preloading of images at the beginning of phase 2 of the game.
  • Fixed the fact that a critical hit message was not displayed when receiving such damage in phase 1.
  • Messages regarding damaged gems are now displayed in the top center.
  • Only the attack number corresponding to its type (normal or special) is now indicated next to its icon in the phase 2 combat log.
  • The score list now shows the scores with a maximum of two decimal places.
  • Changes in credits and readme texts.
  • Spelling corrections.
  • Code fixes and optimizations.

