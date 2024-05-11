- Added three new languages: Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Russian.
- New original soundtrack.
- New infinite mode in phase 1: the balls don't stop falling.
- New background animations when starting the game.
- Adaptations of graphic content in different resolutions.
- Width fixes on some text boxes and buttons.
- Only the game version number is now displayed on the main screen.
- Added option to activate or deactivate the animation of the circular portal in the background in phase 1.
- Correction of some story drawings, phase 1 and cinematics.
- Disabled preloading of images at the beginning of phase 2 of the game.
- Fixed the fact that a critical hit message was not displayed when receiving such damage in phase 1.
- Messages regarding damaged gems are now displayed in the top center.
- Only the attack number corresponding to its type (normal or special) is now indicated next to its icon in the phase 2 combat log.
- The score list now shows the scores with a maximum of two decimal places.
- Changes in credits and readme texts.
- Spelling corrections.
- Code fixes and optimizations.
MAJOR Bewitched Balls update for 11 May 2024
Update v3.0
