Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.19, a new Item type: Unique Item is added into the game. Unique Items are a special kind of Craftable item that offer enhanced power at a higher cost, and they cannot be replicated.



Furthermore, a new Damage Type: True Damage is added into the game. True Damage is a type of damage that is always applied whenever an attack hit an enemy. It is a flat damage value that remains unaffected by any attack bonuses, defenses, or resistances.

Next, a new character: Blade master is added into the game! Blade master is a character with very high Attack Speed.



Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

Add New Item Type: Unique Item

Add New Damage Type: True Damage

Add New Character: Blade Master

Add 1 New Achievement

Add 11 New Items

Support Polish & German

Modifications

Modify some item abilities

Larger Mouse Cursor

Change Bomb Effect

Bugs Fix