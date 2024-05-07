Hi Everyone,
In Version 0.19, a new Item type: Unique Item is added into the game. Unique Items are a special kind of Craftable item that offer enhanced power at a higher cost, and they cannot be replicated.
Furthermore, a new Damage Type: True Damage is added into the game. True Damage is a type of damage that is always applied whenever an attack hit an enemy. It is a flat damage value that remains unaffected by any attack bonuses, defenses, or resistances.
Next, a new character: Blade master is added into the game! Blade master is a character with very high Attack Speed.
Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!
New Features
- Add New Item Type: Unique Item
- Add New Damage Type: True Damage
- Add New Character: Blade Master
- Add 1 New Achievement
- Add 11 New Items
- Support Polish & German
Modifications
- Modify some item abilities
- Larger Mouse Cursor
- Change Bomb Effect
Bugs Fix
- Fix wrong item description in some language
Changed files in this update