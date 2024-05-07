 Skip to content

MAJOR In Woods update for 7 May 2024

Unique Item

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.19, a new Item type: Unique Item is added into the game. Unique Items are a special kind of Craftable item that offer enhanced power at a higher cost, and they cannot be replicated.

Furthermore, a new Damage Type: True Damage is added into the game. True Damage is a type of damage that is always applied whenever an attack hit an enemy. It is a flat damage value that remains unaffected by any attack bonuses, defenses, or resistances.

Next, a new character: Blade master is added into the game! Blade master is a character with very high Attack Speed.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Add New Item Type: Unique Item
  • Add New Damage Type: True Damage
  • Add New Character: Blade Master
  • Add 1 New Achievement
  • Add 11 New Items
  • Support Polish & German

Modifications

  • Modify some item abilities
  • Larger Mouse Cursor
  • Change Bomb Effect

Bugs Fix

  • Fix wrong item description in some language

