The contents of the 0.7 Update, which includes more than 30 Addons:
**Addons/b]
• A tooltip for shortcut keys
• Game time now starts with 2 digits
• Adjustments to the tutorial mode
• Tutorial mode is now mandatory for all new players
• Magical Mushroom can now be collected from the map
• Changed the exit button in the game
• Changed the level-up button for Centaur
• New Basic Attack Animation
• New Achievement
• Changes to the Map section in the menu
• Added new Footstep Sounds
• New Map
• New Market
• Changes to the Market system
• Barricade level system
• Barricade health system
• Barricade appearance changes based on level
[b]BugFix**
• Time not running when the interface is closed
• Market opening twice when pressed
• Other abilities not usable after using Light Spirit
• Screen sliding
• Icons in the Chest Opening section
• End of match reward icons
• Market opening when obtaining the Card item in the Defend Treasure map
• Some achievements not being granted
• Barrels on the map not breaking when stuck
NEW MAP
BARRICADE LEVEL SYSTEM
Barricades can now be upgraded to 3 levels.
Barricades change with each level, gaining 1000 health.
