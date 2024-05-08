The contents of the 0.7 Update, which includes more than 30 Addons:

Addons

• A tooltip for shortcut keys

• Game time now starts with 2 digits

• Adjustments to the tutorial mode

• Tutorial mode is now mandatory for all new players

• Magical Mushroom can now be collected from the map

• Changed the exit button in the game

• Changed the level-up button for Centaur

• New Basic Attack Animation

• New Achievement

• Changes to the Map section in the menu

• Added new Footstep Sounds

• New Map

• New Market

• Changes to the Market system

• Barricade level system

• Barricade health system

• Barricade appearance changes based on level

BugFix

• Time not running when the interface is closed

• Market opening twice when pressed

• Other abilities not usable after using Light Spirit

• Screen sliding

• Icons in the Chest Opening section

• End of match reward icons

• Market opening when obtaining the Card item in the Defend Treasure map

• Some achievements not being granted

• Barrels on the map not breaking when stuck

NEW MAP

BARRICADE LEVEL SYSTEM

Barricades can now be upgraded to 3 levels.

Barricades change with each level, gaining 1000 health.