5/7/24 - Lawless Lands Update 2.6.1 (Second Soul Custom Face Import!)

Lawless Lands

Hey everyone! Here's another community update!

As requested, here is a handler for importing custom face images for the Second Soul DLC character. You activate it the same exact way as the main character, but now you can choose between the two for who you want to activate a custom face for.

Update 2.6.1. Changelog:

Changes & Additions:

-Added handling for second soul character custom face importing

The update will be live shortly.

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː