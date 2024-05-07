 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lawless Lands update for 7 May 2024

5/7/24 - Lawless Lands Update 2.6.1 (Second Soul Custom Face Import!)

Share · View all patches · Build 14292030 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lawless Lands

Hey everyone! Here's another community update!

As requested, here is a handler for importing custom face images for the Second Soul DLC character. You activate it the same exact way as the main character, but now you can choose between the two for who you want to activate a custom face for.

Update 2.6.1. Changelog:

Changes & Additions:
-Added handling for second soul character custom face importing

The update will be live shortly.

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Lawless Lands Content Depot 880131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link