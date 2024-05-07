Update 0.0.2 | Developer Update | May 2024

Welcome to the first developer update of Spark Of Nature, thank you so much for the warm welcome of the early access, and get ready to see how the game grows along with the community! Here are what's new in the first update for the game:

Content

Added emote animations in the Main Menu

UI

Brand new typography

New Launcher

Updated Main Menu

Updated Pause Menu

Now the final wall glows after each aloe orb in The Cabin.

Bugfixes

Fixed spelling mistakes for spanish

Environment/Levels

Added more props to the living room in The Cabin .

. Updated visuals for The Cabin .

. Changed the layout for the skin selection in The Lobby.

Audio

Unknown Issues

We are aware of an issue that the buttons in the level 1 sometimes doesnt work as intended.

Thank you so much for trying the early access of Spark Of Nature and let us know what would you like to see in the game!

Take Care,

Team of RebornPlanetStudios.