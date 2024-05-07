 Skip to content

MAJOR Spark Of Nature update for 7 May 2024

Update 0.0.2 | Developer Update | May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14291971 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the first developer update of Spark Of Nature, thank you so much for the warm welcome of the early access, and get ready to see how the game grows along with the community! Here are what's new in the first update for the game:

Content

  • Added emote animations in the Main Menu
UI
  • Brand new typography
  • New Launcher
  • Updated Main Menu
  • Updated Pause Menu
  • Now the final wall glows after each aloe orb in The Cabin.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed spelling mistakes for spanish
Environment/Levels
  • Added more props to the living room in The Cabin.
  • Updated visuals for The Cabin.
  • Changed the layout for the skin selection in The Lobby.
Audio
Unknown Issues
  • We are aware of an issue that the buttons in the level 1 sometimes doesnt work as intended.

Thank you so much for trying the early access of Spark Of Nature and let us know what would you like to see in the game!

Take Care,

Team of RebornPlanetStudios.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2826731
  • Loading history…
Open link