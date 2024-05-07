[MULTIPLAYER-BETA] v2024.5.1

Changed
- Upgraded to NetCode For GameObjects 1.8.1 (Unity package for multiplayer). This might look like a small thing and you can't "see" any difference. However something in the game broke after the upgrade, so clients couldn't join a host. I tried 1000 of things and ended up having to refactor a lot around how client and host works. I didn't find out exactly what the issue was. However, I think it was due to the fact that I had to implement some logic myself because NGO, prior to 1.8.1 didn't do. In 1.8.1 NGO started handling some of the same things I was handling manually and some part of this might messed something up. Anyway, I got it working and the refactoring actually simplified some things to make it easier to work with in the future. Now I can start to look into more fun stuff that you can actually see in the game :)
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/6242613536165636826
- Enjoy!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/
Changed depots in multiplayer-private branch