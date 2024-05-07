Stellar Plans Regular Update Announcement

Dear Adventurers,

We are excited to announce that we are about to conduct a regular update to expand the game's content and enhance your gaming experience! This update will open up the lower half area of the Beast Zone, bringing you new explorations and challenges. Here are the key highlights of the update:

Opening of the Lower Half Area of the Beast Zone: You can now continue your exploration into the deeper parts of the Beast Zone, discovering more mysteries and treasures. Get ready to face new enemies and challenges!

Optimization of Game Performance: We have carried out a series of optimizations to improve the game's performance and stability, allowing you to enjoy the game smoothly.

Fixing Known Issues: We have listened to your feedback and fixed some known issues and bugs to ensure smooth gameplay and a good experience.

Addition of Equipment and Items: In the lower half area of the Beast Zone, you will have the opportunity to discover brand new equipment and items, adding more possibilities to your adventure journey.

We hope this update brings you more fun and surprises! If you have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for your support of Stellar Plans, and we wish you happy gaming!

Warmest regards,

Stellar Plans Development Team