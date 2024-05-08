Patch 1.000.303

Overview

For this mini patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Crash fixes

Fixes

Crashes

Fix for common crash related to damage over time use

Fix for very common crash related to hot joining quickplay session that become full

This unfortunately means that hot joining players won't show up in the recent players list until they drop down to the planet, or not at all if they leave from the loadout.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. [Unchanged from yesterdays patch notes apart from the recent playlist issue]

Players may not have the option to send, accept or decline friend requests.

Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Players list and are not prevented from joining games.

Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.

Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.

Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).

Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the Hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Some weapons in the tutorial have missing parts presenting as question marks in some cases.

Hot joining players won't show up in the recent players list until they drop down to the planet, or not at all if they leave from the loadout.

Release Captain Carlberg out