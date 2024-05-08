Hotifx 7 (ID 13971) is now live!

Patch notes:

Fix for key bindings resetting after closing the game

Fix for crash when launching the game on Linux (Linux is not officially supported, but the game seems to be working just fine on Proton)

More debug information to help fix the crash on the loading screen (this one proves to be a tricky one)

Windslab: the topmost Snow Cap can't be affected by Avalanche Inducers anymore (the map was designed this way from the very beginning)

To see if you have the latest patch, check the ID of your current game version by holding Left Alt in the Main Menu. If it's not the latest ID, restart Steam - this will force it to detect the update.