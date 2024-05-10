⚡️Rogue Voltage is OUT NOW in Early Access!⚡️

Share · View all patches · Build 14291767 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy

⚡️Rogue Voltage has just launched into Steam Early Access⚡️

Dear modular heads,

Rogue Voltage has finally launched into Early Access.

Get it during the 7-day long -10% discount!

It's been around 4 years of development and it wouldn't have been possible without your creative ideas, balancing suggestions, playtesting and feedback.

Rogue Voltage will stay in Early Access for around 12 months while we continually add new content in regular updates and patches in close development with the community. The Early Access version contains around 90 unique modules and 9 characters with a very different playstyle, already allowing a lot of replayability and modular tinkering.

We want to thank our publisher IndieArk for being a huge support to make the game known in Asia!

If you enjoy this weird and unique game and you want to support us - it helps immensely if you leave a Steam review after you have seen some gameplay and where it goes.

If you have issues with the game, or you can't seem to make sense of the mechanics - this is fine! It's a very special game and it takes some time to get into it. Please reach out on Steam Community Forums or our Discord and we're more than happy to give you some hints.

If you discover bugs, and I'm sure there are some, please report them via the ingame bug reporting tool in the pause menu.

You're invited to nerd out with us in the community where we shape the game, come up with new module ideas and show off crazy builds. Discord: [https://discord.com/invite/bGpnfJFUPj](discord.com/invite/bGpnfJFUPj)

Thank you for your support.

Much love from sunny Berlin,

Luca

Developer of Rogue Voltage