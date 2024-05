Share · View all patches · Build 14291733 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 20:33:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys ^^

Here is our latest (and first on Steam) MDR update!

Features

8 new story scenes

4 new static CG(s) (some will be animated later)

2 new animated CG(s)

230 new voiced lines

Thank you for your feedback. It is helping us, and it was one of the purposes of proposing the game for early access. Some issues will be fixed with this update (or the next, since we will do regular updates with content and fixes).

See you soon.

Andrealphus