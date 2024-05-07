Early Access Patch Notes #7

Greetings & Salutations,

We hope you are doing well!

We are proud to present Early Access Patch #7 that comes with many changes relative to the inventory, objectives exposition, Doctor & “death mode”.

This Patch #7 will be the last one for the early access of Silent Rain.

The next update of the game will be for the 1.0 Version that include the 2nd map “Lost In Metro”.

For the occasion, a little message from the dev team:

Since we released Silent Rain in early access on October 20, we haven't stopped working hard to provide an experience that meets our ambitions. We acknowledge that the project was launched with numerous bugs and some design issues, and we apologize if Silent Rain left you disappointed. We are a small team of developers and this is our very first game, but we have always strived to do our best, and then some.

We sincerely hope that this final patch (along with the six others before it) will allow you to enjoy the time you spend in our game. And to all the players who continued to play the game, sent us kind words, and provided feedback: Thank you from the bottom of our hearts ❤️

And please, if you enjoyed the game feel free to write a review of the game, that really help us a lot 🌞

Now lets dive in the details of this new patch !

New features

New "Supervisor" feature that guide the player on the objectives in the game. You can call them at anytime to be reminded of your current objective!

New "Dead" feature that transform a dead player into a bug that screams at other players when too close. This replaces the previous "Ghost" feature. Screams alert the Doctor, so be careful… Or evil 😈

The UV Lamp is now physically hold in the right hand. Others items are hold in the left hand.

Two new Achievement to unlock that go with the new "Dead" feature.

Enhancements

New Inventory display and new feedback on picking items.

New Stamina bar (now on center of the screen).

New Hints on different mechanics (cocoon, drawer opening, uv lamp).

The Doctor now has a deathcam (first iteration, a better animation is coming).

New settings to disable different parts of the UI.

Audio polish.

Balancing

The Doctor’s difficulty has been lowered (he will loose you more quickly now, he hears from less far, he's a bit slower too)

Bug Fixes

Sometimes, the ticking sound of the pocket watch didn't play.

The Doctor could know you were in a locker without seeing you enter it.

When the Doctor slashed you the moment you entered a locker, you would have been teleported back to the locker after being freed of the cocoon.

The music relating to the Doctor's state could double or even triple during the game, making the audio very confusing.

Sometimes the music of the game did not stop when returning to the menu.

Sometimes, the symbols were hard to reveal.

When you started a game, the player’s speed could be incorrect.

Your distinctive skin color could be back to default after a revive.

When you got the “Good Ending”, the text would not appear correctly.

The controller would not always respond correctly in menus.

If you ran while opening the cameras panel, your stamina would continue to be drained.

When you entered the camera panel while crounching, you would still be counched when exiting it but would conserve standing speed.

Numerous other minor fixes.

Translations

The Supervisor has been translated into English and French and the translations for the other languages will come really soon.

🕒 What’s Next?

We’re all working very hard on our second map : Lost In Metro. It takes time but we’re trying to offer you the best experience we can with Silent Rain.

“Lost In Metro” will include : An entirely new setting. A new monster : Reclusa. New Puzzles. New Items. New environment interactions. New lore regarding the mysterious entity that lurks through the Silent Rain.

The playtests for “Lost in Metro” will begin this month (2024 May). Join our Discord for upcoming news.

Please look forward to it !

Do not hesitate to test this patch and give us your feedback (please use the in-game “send a bug/feedback” feature!); this is very important to us ❤️

And again, feel free to write a review of the game, that help us a lot 🙂