Animalism update for 7 May 2024

Update on Current Beta Test

7 May 2024

The implemented features include a store, room search, game description window, and infection mode. You can purchase items in the store with Gold Jelly, while Royal Jelly can be bought with real money. Create a room and invite four or more users to join and play together. Refer to the game description window for rules.

