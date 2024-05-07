- Now JACK does not take the ammunition if he does not have the corresponding weapon with him to avoid confusion.
- The oil of the Ferris wheel is more visible (change texture).
- Prevent the last level BOSS to save game for load game and ride Medieval Madness.
- Now you can close the inventory by pressing escape.
- The wall switch of level 4 has been made bigger.
- Now in the mines, the fuse looks better model.
- Now when Jack dies, the controller doesn't vibrate if the vibration is deactivated.
Jack Holmes : Master of Puppets update for 7 May 2024
Patch 1.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
