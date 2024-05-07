1.01.17: Botany Lab story

Share · View all patches · Build 14291521 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Apple Trees are now better for farming.

The secondary laser now has the following effect: if the secondary successfully kills a monster, then this will fire primary laser beams (from the killed monster) at all nearby monsters of the same size.

Made Montreal city easier to enter and exit with a 300 gold toll door. Made Danville towns easier to exit

(and reenter later) with a 1 gold toll door that can only be opened from the inside.

Telekinesis (an ability to pick up items) now is cheaper. The cost is between 5 and 10 gold, depending on the size of the pickup.

Now the player can choose to respawn but keeping all their health, armor, and ammo. The cost is the min of 500 and 8% of the player's gold.

Added more to the story in the Botany Lab.

You can how grow out of the Desert area, and the Oasis in the desert has an easy to find waypoint.

Certain monsters now emit a poison gas cloud to indicate that they will damage you where you are too close to them.

The attack display (showing were attacks come from) now by default uses a cylindrical model instead of a spherical model. However the player can choose which model to use.

Fixed a crashing bug in Small Minigun Planets.