A new update is now available!

Hi everybody!

Thanks for the feedback on the public beta. We are releasing the patch officially today, version 25.4.64. If you installed the latest public beta, there is no need to update.

Important info for online leagues: Note that this version is NOT compatible with previous versions. All online league members must be on the same version. To ensure updates are handled correctly, it’s recommended that the commissioner import all league exports while on the previous version, then update to the new version and publish the updated league file (that can be part of a regular sim). Then league members can update to the new version only after the commissioner has published the updated league file. Versions 25.4.63 and 25.4.64 are compatible with each other.

Changelists 25.4.64:

Updated MLB roster set (need to start new game for changes to apply)

Added option to specify sock models for teams (team uniform & color dialog)

Fixed path to pants customization error

Updated 3D movements

Added Hall of Fame Showcase: Browse a collection of memorabilia from the Hall of Fame, including plaques and artifacts. New items will be added periodically, check back in!

Added button to hide pre-game options display

Added vs other team stats to pre-game display in some resolutions

Added option to show development lab specific ratings changes in program completion emails

Fixed some issues with live start ratings

Fixed stat lines appearing for future seasons in some rare circumstances

Fixed some text conditions

Fixed 2023 minor leagues not showing up in historical games

Fixed in-game news popup sizing

Fixed teams running less than intended relievers

Fixed teams not signing indy league players

In historical games with recalc, fielding experience will stay for players when historical transactions are disabled; when historical transactions or historical lineups are enabled, fielding experience will reset on recalc

Updated historical minor league fielding for OF

Rule 5 players who change teams as minor leaguers will retain their 4/5 year exemptions

Increased development speed for some players

PT: Fixed regular watchlist cards showing in combinator watchlist

PT: Fixed using the back button to go back to the combinator page showing wrong wrong eligible cards

Misc bugfixes & tweaks

More details here: https://forums.ootpdevelopments.com/showthread.php?t=355397

Thank you for your support!