Patch Merging Part 6.31

Build 14291359 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:09:10 UTC

Dev-Com

Welcome, members of the Accord!

Minor improvement based on player feedback, bug fixes, and balance changes.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Buildings didn't properly change color, when player pauses construction.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added Fog Settings to the Options Menu.

◈ Improved long range navigation mesh around the second base.

◈ Change to the button text on RTS View from "Awaiting Construction" to "Continue Construction"

◈ Change to the button text on RTS View from "Halt Construction" to "Pause Construction"

◈ Change to how the cloud density effects the sunlight color.

◈ Improved Landscape simple collision calculation (CPU usage lowered).

⊞ Balance changes ⊞

◈ Slightly improve the amount of power solar panels provide at full sky cloud coverage.