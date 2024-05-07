将《神魔决之江湖行 Demo》的改动同步过来，做了如下改动：
1.增加了难度选择
2.增加了异变敌人和异变装备
3.增加了大地图Buff
4.增加了改键功能
5.增加了逃跑功能
6.队列中可以查看战斗羁绊
7.整体数据大幅调整
神魔决之九黎剑EA update for 7 May 2024
5月7日更新说明
