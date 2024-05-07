 Skip to content

Critical Upload Playtest update for 7 May 2024

0.0.63alpha notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14291134 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:09:41 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed timing issue when getting eaten by big alien
fixed offset issue when moving while teleporting to ship
improved slow projectiles while moving with them

Changed files in this update

