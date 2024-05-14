Update 1.0.0

Hello ZOO Managers! 👋

The new update brings a lot of optimization to the game- mostly in terms of RAM and VRAM usage but this will also help to keep your FPS higher and more stable!

Here are all the other changes we’re introducing to the game:

Fixed the crashes in Japanese, Korean and Turkish translations,

Adjusted the default mouse sensitivity; (those of you who adjusted it on your own may have to do it again as the game may change it to the new default setting),

Added reactions of the animals to the washer 👍,

Added information about the size of the enclosure to the enclosure info cards,

Fixed the Steam Deck support - some elements of the UI have been resized and the cutscene at the end of the tutorial has been fixed to display properly

We’re doing our best to deliver full support for the Steam Deck, introduce the fixes to the Prologue and all that while working on the full version. That’s why we’re extremely grateful for your support and patience! ❤️‍ If you have any suggestion, would like to leave us your feedback or simply chat about the game then please, join our discord- we’ll gladly hear from you! 👇

See you soon,

ZOO Simulator Team