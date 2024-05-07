 Skip to content

Song Of The Prairie update for 7 May 2024

Song of the Prairie 0.8.61 patch update.

Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new  patch.

Optimization：
Optimized loading speed.
Optimized a problem that animals in store may run around.

Fixing：
Fixed a problem that Orchard Store cannot be opened in some save files.
Fixed a problem that paint on other characters will not disappear after Fest of Color.
Fixed a problem that if player was eliminated from Fest of Color then save & load, player would remain un-eliminated.
Fixed a problem that saving & loading during Fest of Color will cause the permanent loss of game data. (lost data cannot be restored)
Fixed some texts errors of some events about helpers lost items.
Fixed a problem that toy of kite cannot be flied.
Fixed a problem that blacksmith will not take laurel.
Fixed a problem that Laila may could be recruited in advance.
Fixed a problem that large, huge salmon cannot not be held and eaten.
Fixed a numeral error of helpers capacity in outpost.

Changing
Changed quest target of mission “Recruiting People Part Two”.

Adding
Added new unique dishes for after-marriage characters.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

