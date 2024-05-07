Greetings!

We've just rolled out Hotfix 5.0.2 to tackle some more issues that arose since the launch of Update 5.0 and Thrones of Decay, including the instability issues mentioned last week.

Here's what we've got:

Fixed occasional crash when taking over a settlement where multiple factions had hostile slots (such as Cults, Garden of Morr etc.)

Fixed missions failing to generate when they had an agent reward, if the home region of the player was under siege, causing the game to softlock and preventing the end turn cycle from ending.

Upped the maximum infections gained post-battle from 37 to 100. (We'll continue to review both the conversion rate and the maximum going forward.)

Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports; they've been pivotal in helping us prioritise fixes and get these out as quickly as we can. As also mentioned last week, we're making great progress in testing our tweaks to the Age of Reckoning system, and we look forward to bringing those to you soon alongside some additional fixes and amendments.

As always, if you experience any issues after updating to 5.0.2 please let us know in our dedicated bug reporting sub-forum, or if you just want to talk all things Total War you can join the disccusion in the CA Community or over on our official Discord server.

