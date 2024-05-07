1.1 BOSS RUSH and much more!

Boss Rush

This was one of the promised stretch goals from when the Kickstarter was running! This mode exists in the Astral Nexus and can be accessed once you have fought all bosses atleast once. (Except one secret boss).

The Boss Rush has 3 new bosses you can fight, two of them being variants of previous bosses.

There are also 2 new bosses outside of the Boss Rush mode which originally never made it into the game due to time restraints. One of them being a boss that grants you the Ground-Bounce ability and the other being a boss you fight before you can complete the Abandonment Ending.

Changes to Combat

Various changes and re-balancing has been made to combat! One of the bigger complaints and feedback the game has received is how spongey and annoying enemies can be in this game. So what I've made is that I've made the sword upgrades much more effective!

Maximum damage for the sword is now 34 dmg per swing with no relic equipped. What I did is also that I slowed down the sword swing a bit, this was mainly to remove the feeling of having to button mash to do maximum damage. I think it feels nicer now.

This should also make it so it's WAY easier to kill generic mobs when exploring late-game. Enemies also stay dead for 6 room transitions now :)!

Spells have been re-balanced and some of them re-sized to be bigger so they are easier to hit enemies with. Gone is the spell equipping limit of 4 too! You can now equip all your spells if you want. The spell-stones you could find now just increase your spell damage instead.

And much more...

I could write about every single change in this update, I'll summarize instead. I've done my best to try to improve the game as much as possible based on the feedback it's received and what I've felt were flaws in the game design. Everything is still not perfect and some stuff can't be fixed... Like the amount of buttons needed for all abilities, I did however combine the pause menu and inventory so the default bind for switching spells can be moved to the 'Select' button.

This will likely be the last bigger update to Lone Fungus before I go full-time onto other projects :).

It's possible new bugs were introduced in this update or that something is inconsistent with the rest. I'll ofcourse fix anything reported post this update, so let me know if something broke!

As some of you know, Lone Fungus 2 has been in development meanwhile! Please do check out the Steam page and wishlist the game, you can also try the demo!

There will also be a Kickstarter for the second game this summer, which you can follow here:

Hopefully the game will get funded :)! Other than that keep your lookout for this in the near future :



Thank you so much everyone for playing Lone Fungus and giving your feedback!

1.1.0 FULL Changelog: