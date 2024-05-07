LAUNCH DAY UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 14290938 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:46:48 UTC by Wendy

Its finally release day! (or it will be several hours from now!) ːlunar2019piginablanketː

Its been a long road to get here, but im excited, hopefully everything goes well

Thank you to everyone who helped me up to this point ːlunar2019piginablanketː

Anyway, ill stop blabbing

Updates!

(mostly backend but the most front facing change is q and e now ignores completed colors when cycling)

New pack!

Its called Three!

Its a weirder pack then usual because I wanted it to feel special for release!

12 new pictures!

I will be trying to release a new pack every day for a week to celebrate launch week since I have some free time atm!

If there are any problems, or anyone has any suggestions, pls contact me through any means you find comfortable ːlunar2019piginablanketː

**If any of you could spare a review once we go live, it would help a ton!

If it can get over 10 reviews, it will be a lot more visible on steam! **

Thanks again to everyone!

And hope the new people have fun! ːsteamhappyː