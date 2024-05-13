🐷 Fabledom 1.0 is OUT NOW 🐷

Greetings, old and new heirs,

A PIG PIG PIG PIG PIG thanks (sorry we have to say it 5 times) for all of your love, support and feedback during the early access of Fabledom. All of you in this community, have contributed to the development of the game and made it better.

We are so excited to announce: Fabledom 1.0 is live. 😭(sorry, it touches my heart)

Head over to the store and buy the game at 35% off for the first week!

Hello dear players,

It feels a bit surreal to finally ship 1.0, it's been almost 4 years since I started working in my spare time on what is now Fabledom, I am so grateful to have been joined by some incredible people along the way, each one of them has made the game much better than I could have ever made it on my own. A special thanks to our artist, Joao, who has been with me since long before we even had financing.

I also feel really indebted and grateful to our wonderful community on Discord, who have been crucial to the development of the game, and a special thanks to our moderators Shannon and Curtis (Chompers) for helping out!

I look forward to welcoming new players during our release and I already have plans for our first patches to bring some additional improvements, mainly in quality of life and performance!

New Features

Added Steam achievements

Added four difficulty options: Calm, Classic, Challenge, Cruel

Added new ruler: Farrah, the Tinker Princess

Added new ruler: Sir Payne, the Dark Knight

Added new feature: Troll invasions

Added new feature: Fortification

Added new feature: Dragon

Added new feature: Witches wicked sisters

Added new encounter: Eric Junior

New building: Mystic mine

New building: Wooden walls & gates

New tower attachments: Ballista, cannon & mortar

New building: Prismatic liquid extractor

New building: Prison cell (Dark knight)

New building: Strategic council (Dark knight)

New building: Regenerator (Tinker princess)

New building: Tinkers guild (Tinker princess)

New building: Café

New building: Circus tent

New building: Ferris wheel

New building: Mall

New building: Arc of pigs

New building: Bell tower

New building: Flower queen

New building: Garden of love

New building: Musical garden

New palace attachment: Horizontal gates

New Resource: Prismatic liquid

Added letters from each ruler in response to finishing second date, third date and wedding.

Can now lock resources in stockpiles and granaries

Missions now grant experience to hero

Military units can now be revived at the Hero Quarter

New UI that makes military controls easier

Marketplace workers can now pick up resources from granaries and stockpiles

New view mode that adds a number over housing/workplaces that show inhabitant count

Added fabling ambiance when the camera gets close to a group of fablings

Happiness from buffs now shows up in fabling happiness tooltip

Can now place walls over rivers

Slight rework to palace pieces, no longer connection requirements

Added several building ambiances, including music ambiances (Café, Ferris wheel, Circus, Carousel, Concert hall)

Animations added to the Concert hall

Japanese localization added

units can now stand on foundations

You can now build any decorations on any foundation

Several new world events

Several new quests

Several new missions

Fixes

Several localization corrections.

Changed categories for wells, sewer and laborer huts.

Slight adjustment of world map UI.

Military units and foundations no longer block each other

Timescale will no longer reset when leaving the world map GUI

Fixed issue where some slopes were not walkable

Fixed towers “floating” next to rivers/ocean

Fixed palace attachments that appeared constructed when loading a saved game

Pause timescale no longer gets canceled when clicking esc

Fluting faun now has a flute (yay)

Fixed issue where hero would sometimes get stuck in a death animation.

Structures received from world events are now built instantly.

Fixed issue where units sent on mission while timescale was paused would stay in realm.

Fixed several issues related to happiness.

Added "windows" to buildings that were missing them

Fixed some props not being covered in snow

Fixed several issues related with "shadows" on water related shaders

Added more connection points to flag lines to make them more likely to spawn

Fixed some models being "fully white" during winter

Added wind effects to some buildings that were missing them

Fixed bug where some wedding pieces would appear as "fully built" after loading

Fixed homestead chicken coop "net windows" being black

Fixed/Added decorations to buildings that were missing them/or updated them

Fixed some shaders not using the same constant unscaled time (shaders would still play during pause or at different speeds depending on game speed)

Many other fixes and tweaks to improve the gameplay experience.

Balancing

Balanced wedding costs

Feast supply production is no longer affected by any production buffs/debuffs.

Sending messengers to undiscovered realms is less expensive

Balanced trade resources amounts and offworld missions rewards

Buffed all Trinkets

Balanced some world events

Balanced some structures costs and upkeeps

Need more details and explications? Check out the 1.0 dev diaries!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1651560/view/4205874461260634333

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1651560/view/4186734796835797040

Will old saves work?

Old saves will work, but we recommend starting a new one for the best experience.

For feedback, bugs and suggestions, join our Discord and discuss with the developers!

Thank you and we wish you live happily ever after in the realm of Fabledom. 🏰

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/

Join our Community

Grenaa Games X

Dear Villagers X

Dear Villagers Discord

Dear Villagers Newsletter

[Dear Villagers Steam ](store.steampowered.com/publisher/Dear-Villagers)

Dear Villagers YouTube

[Dear Villagers TikTok](tiktok.com/@dearvillagers)

[Dear Villagers Instagram](instagram.com/DearVillagers)

[Dear Villagers Facebook](facebook.com/DearVillagers/)

With love,