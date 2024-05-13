🐷 Fabledom 1.0 is OUT NOW 🐷

Greetings, old and new heirs,
A PIG PIG PIG PIG PIG thanks (sorry we have to say it 5 times) for all of your love, support and feedback during the early access of Fabledom. All of you in this community, have contributed to the development of the game and made it better.
We are so excited to announce: Fabledom 1.0 is live. 😭(sorry, it touches my heart)
Hello dear players,
It feels a bit surreal to finally ship 1.0, it's been almost 4 years since I started working in my spare time on what is now Fabledom, I am so grateful to have been joined by some incredible people along the way, each one of them has made the game much better than I could have ever made it on my own. A special thanks to our artist, Joao, who has been with me since long before we even had financing.
I also feel really indebted and grateful to our wonderful community on Discord, who have been crucial to the development of the game, and a special thanks to our moderators Shannon and Curtis (Chompers) for helping out!
I look forward to welcoming new players during our release and I already have plans for our first patches to bring some additional improvements, mainly in quality of life and performance!
New Features
- Added Steam achievements
- Added four difficulty options: Calm, Classic, Challenge, Cruel
- Added new ruler: Farrah, the Tinker Princess
- Added new ruler: Sir Payne, the Dark Knight
- Added new feature: Troll invasions
- Added new feature: Fortification
- Added new feature: Dragon
- Added new feature: Witches wicked sisters
- Added new encounter: Eric Junior
- New building: Mystic mine
- New building: Wooden walls & gates
- New tower attachments: Ballista, cannon & mortar
- New building: Prismatic liquid extractor
- New building: Prison cell (Dark knight)
- New building: Strategic council (Dark knight)
- New building: Regenerator (Tinker princess)
- New building: Tinkers guild (Tinker princess)
- New building: Café
- New building: Circus tent
- New building: Ferris wheel
- New building: Mall
- New building: Arc of pigs
- New building: Bell tower
- New building: Flower queen
- New building: Garden of love
- New building: Musical garden
- New palace attachment: Horizontal gates
- New Resource: Prismatic liquid
- Added letters from each ruler in response to finishing second date, third date and wedding.
- Can now lock resources in stockpiles and granaries
- Missions now grant experience to hero
- Military units can now be revived at the Hero Quarter
- New UI that makes military controls easier
- Marketplace workers can now pick up resources from granaries and stockpiles
- New view mode that adds a number over housing/workplaces that show inhabitant count
- Added fabling ambiance when the camera gets close to a group of fablings
- Happiness from buffs now shows up in fabling happiness tooltip
- Can now place walls over rivers
- Slight rework to palace pieces, no longer connection requirements
- Added several building ambiances, including music ambiances (Café, Ferris wheel, Circus, Carousel, Concert hall)
- Animations added to the Concert hall
- Japanese localization added
- units can now stand on foundations
- You can now build any decorations on any foundation
- Several new world events
- Several new quests
- Several new missions
Fixes
- Several localization corrections.
- Changed categories for wells, sewer and laborer huts.
- Slight adjustment of world map UI.
- Military units and foundations no longer block each other
- Timescale will no longer reset when leaving the world map GUI
- Fixed issue where some slopes were not walkable
- Fixed towers “floating” next to rivers/ocean
- Fixed palace attachments that appeared constructed when loading a saved game
- Pause timescale no longer gets canceled when clicking esc
- Fluting faun now has a flute (yay)
- Fixed issue where hero would sometimes get stuck in a death animation.
- Structures received from world events are now built instantly.
- Fixed issue where units sent on mission while timescale was paused would stay in realm.
- Fixed several issues related to happiness.
- Added "windows" to buildings that were missing them
- Fixed some props not being covered in snow
- Fixed several issues related with "shadows" on water related shaders
- Added more connection points to flag lines to make them more likely to spawn
- Fixed some models being "fully white" during winter
- Added wind effects to some buildings that were missing them
- Fixed bug where some wedding pieces would appear as "fully built" after loading
- Fixed homestead chicken coop "net windows" being black
- Fixed/Added decorations to buildings that were missing them/or updated them
- Fixed some shaders not using the same constant unscaled time (shaders would still play during pause or at different speeds depending on game speed)
- Many other fixes and tweaks to improve the gameplay experience.
Balancing
- Balanced wedding costs
- Feast supply production is no longer affected by any production buffs/debuffs.
- Sending messengers to undiscovered realms is less expensive
- Balanced trade resources amounts and offworld missions rewards
- Buffed all Trinkets
- Balanced some world events
- Balanced some structures costs and upkeeps
Need more details and explications? Check out the 1.0 dev diaries!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1651560/view/4205874461260634333
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1651560/view/4186734796835797040
Will old saves work?
Old saves will work, but we recommend starting a new one for the best experience.
For feedback, bugs and suggestions, join our Discord and discuss with the developers!
Thank you and we wish you live happily ever after in the realm of Fabledom. 🏰
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/
