VR Update Hotfix #3

Hey adventurers,

here's a third round of fixes and improvements for the VR Update! This brings our total to over 100 fixes and improvements since the release of VR mode! Check out what's new in v32852:

General Improvements:

Added a confirmation window for "Exit To Menu" to prevent accidental exits during gameplay.

Enhanced feedback upon pressing keys to join a lobby.

Updated missing translations for various settings and textures.

Resolved display issues of main menu news for Traditional Chinese.

Fixed a double-trigger issue with the lobby code toggle button.

Updated the theme color for the link button in the main menu.

Fixed a display issue for the trophy icon in completed but uninstalled community rooms.

Upgraded pop-up dialogs and interfaces to a dark theme.

VR Improvements:

Added item information display (name and category icons) when hovering over items in VR.

Improved the realism of player torso movements.

Introduced settings for VR item hover pop-ups and hand visibility (options: hidden, transparent, opaque).

Fixed bugs related to inappropriate item hints, unresponsive books in multiplayer, simultaneous grip and trigger presses, hit indicators passing through portals, disappearing hands in Versus mode.

Enhanced visual effects for item sparkles and added sound for shoulder stashing items.

Added a Halloween ghost character skin.

Ensured correct orientation for player nameplates in multiplayer.

Level Improvements:

"Tutorial": Fixed a visibility issue for VR players when flat version players pick up a book.

"The Underground Lab": Improved item handling to prevent stuck items.

"Leonardo's Workshop": Enhanced the VR paintbrush puzzle experience.

"Decompression Chamber" & "Space Walk": Addressed VR helmet setup issues.

"The Engine Room" (Steampunk DLC): Clarified fire extinguisher usage in VR tutorial.

"Chronomancy Hall" (Magic DLC): Resolved a desync issue with the clock puzzle.

We're really happy with how our VR mode is shaping up! Next up, we're shifting our focus to getting the game ready for the Meta standalone. Your feedback means a lot to us, so if you have any cool ideas or suggestions to make the game even better, hit us up at community@pinestudio.com or drop us a message on Discord.

-Pine team