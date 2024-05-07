2024/05/07 Update Patch v0.15.5.2

An update has been released.
Changes are as follow:
- Fixed a bug where the PvP damage was not calculated accurately.
- Fixed a bug where the PvP Steam success was not awarded to the player.
Thank you for your interest in The Unnamed Game!
