 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Unnamed Game Playtest update for 7 May 2024

2024/05/07 Update Patch v0.15.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14290797 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released.

Changes are as follow:

  • Fixed a bug where the PvP damage was not calculated accurately.
  • Fixed a bug where the PvP Steam success was not awarded to the player.

Thank you for your interest in The Unnamed Game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2110921
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2110922
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2110923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link