 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

COMPUTER FURY update for 7 May 2024

Untitled

Share · View all patches · Build 14290679 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New sixteen CPU enemy characters with special moves, new Sixteen very nice backgrounds added, new 18 music added, with controlling volumes during game, more special moves for both hero characters MEGA POWER & SWORD MAN.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2829061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link