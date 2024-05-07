Duck Life 9: The Flock is Out Now



After many months of hard work, we’re finally ready to unveil our biggest project yet! As a small indie studio, we couldn’t have achieved this monumental feat without the support of our fans and our beta testers - we appreciate all of you!

Duck racing is officially back! We’re thrilled to announce that Duck Life 9: The Flock is now available to play on PC, so get ready to dive in to the biggest, craziest, and most fun Duck Life game ever! You’ve been handed a first-class ticket to Featherhaven Island - but what should you expect once you touch down?

Duck Life In The Fast Lane

It wouldn’t be a Duck Life game without races - and this game is packed full of them! As you venture around the island, yo’ll uncover dozens of unique, bespoke race tracks to test your mettle. Also, for the first time ever, we’ve leapt into the third dimension to give each track more personality and fun than ever before! Enjoy watching your ducks race in full 3D - and if they’re lagging behind, you can cheer them on from the sidelines to give them an extra burst of speed!

Be warned, however: powerful Champion Ducks will try and halt your progress through the Featherhaven Island Tournament Circuit, so be sure to bring our A-game against these quarrelsome quackers!

What The Flock?!

One of Duck Life 9’s standout features is the Flock, a leisurely idyll where your ducks can socialise, chop down trees, and even farm crops for you. And you heard me right: in this game, you can recruit an army of ducks for you to choose between when planning the perfect racing strategy! Filling your Flock with feathered friends can help you tackle the game’s most challenging races - a problem shared is a problem halved, right?

When your chirpy comrades are all puffed out from racing, they can recharge their batteries in the Flock. Eating carefully-prepared meals can increase their energy levels, and they’ll also get a happiness boost if you fill your Flock with pretty decorations. You can turn your Flock into a machine of agricultural industry, or you can create a verdant, enchanting forest of quacky paradise - the possibilities are endless!

Welcome To The Island!

We’ve crammed an incredible amount of content into this game, even beyond the races and the Flock. You and your favourite duck can navigate Featherhaven Island’s many stunning environments in full 3D, and make friends with over 100 unique, colourful characters! Test yourself against a plethora of training games and minigames as you progress through the Tournament! Dress your ducks up in stylish costumes, hats, and shoes!

We could go on forever - but you’ll just have to play the game yourself to truly experience everything that Featherhaven Island has to offer. So, pack your suitcase and prepare for the perfect island getaway in Duck Life 9: The Flock!

All of us at Wix Games really hope that you enjoy Duck Life 9 - and if you do, we’d love it if you left us a quacking review on Steam!