Groundmaking Technology - New Update, v0.31.180

Hey factory workers! Another update with a bunch of small changes here and there is out now.
As usual, we're looking for your feedback in any form: leave a comment, write us on Discord, or send a report using the in-game feedback form! Enjoy the update.
v0.31.180 Released!
- Re-rendered Algae Harvester
- Improved animation of Transporter tiles movement
- Smoother camera zooming (can be tuned in the Settings menu)
- On the Underground level: water tiles can now be placed directly on lava tiles, turning the latter into land tiles
- On the Underground level: if a water tile is placed next to a lava tile, the latter turns into a ground tile, along with neighboring lava tiles. This works for both manual tile placement and when using Hard Rock Dynamite (suggested by zhi-bin)
- Improved Wiki
- Improved tutorial
- Improved credits
- Improved copywriting
- Improved contextual warnings
- Improved tooltips for Splitters and Manipulators
- Manipulators optimized
- Performance optimized
- Character customization optimized
- Engine version updated
- 1 new pre-made blueprint added to the Blueprint Library
- The frequency of random meowing sounds on Transporters and in the Stores was decreased
- Zeppelin Routes interface slightly improved
- Bug fixes (kudos to Cat (the Black), masaki, S'Kleer, zhi-bin)
Re: Factory
In this section of patch notes, we answer the question from community that were submitted via the in-game feedback form and/or seemed especially interesting to us, You can always contact us directly in the comments or join our Discord server
Q: "i keep having to load my apple harvesters its set to only produce the top quailty unless i let it make lower quality goods for a second and then it starts making the stuff agin but i habe to keep doin this" -Lord-Escanor221
A: That's not a bug, some lower quality Boxes are lurking somewhere on your Transporter line. They have a similar color, so they might be hard to notice them. We've added a warning, to help avoid confusion.
A friendly reminder: you can always chat with us directly on our Discord server. We're using Discord for work, so you'll find many of us there most of the time, don't be a stranger!
An even friendlier reminder: don't forget about our collection of items in Steam Points Shop! Sergei the artist makes wonderful factory art to be observed from above, but his works' magic really shows at close-up perspective:
----------------------
How to Get More Involved
At Luden.io, we develop games while constantly listening to the feedback from our awesome players. If you feel proactive, you're very welcome to do one or more of the following:
- Subscribe to our newsletter, to get the latest info about the game's development, and a sneak peek of the upcoming features and events
- Record 10 minutes of you playing Learning Factory, and share it with us via this form. Your feedback is so helpful, that we'll include you in the game's credits for doing this
- Come say hi to our Discord server, or Twitter
- Check out some other games by us!
Changed files in this update