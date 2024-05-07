Groundmaking Technology - New Update, v0.31.180

Hey factory workers! Another update with a bunch of small changes here and there is out now.

As usual, we're looking for your feedback in any form: leave a comment, write us on Discord, or send a report using the in-game feedback form! Enjoy the update.

v0.31.180 Released!

Re-rendered Algae Harvester

Improved animation of Transporter tiles movement

Smoother camera zooming (can be tuned in the Settings menu)

On the Underground level: water tiles can now be placed directly on lava tiles, turning the latter into land tiles

On the Underground level: if a water tile is placed next to a lava tile, the latter turns into a ground tile, along with neighboring lava tiles. This works for both manual tile placement and when using Hard Rock Dynamite (suggested by zhi-bin)

Improved Wiki

Improved tutorial

Improved credits

Improved copywriting

Improved contextual warnings

Improved tooltips for Splitters and Manipulators

Manipulators optimized

Performance optimized

Character customization optimized

Engine version updated

1 new pre-made blueprint added to the Blueprint Library

The frequency of random meowing sounds on Transporters and in the Stores was decreased

Zeppelin Routes interface slightly improved

Bug fixes (kudos to Cat (the Black), masaki, S'Kleer, zhi-bin)

Re: Factory

In this section of patch notes, we answer the question from community that were submitted via the in-game feedback form and/or seemed especially interesting to us, You can always contact us directly in the comments or join our Discord server

Q: "i keep having to load my apple harvesters its set to only produce the top quailty unless i let it make lower quality goods for a second and then it starts making the stuff agin but i habe to keep doin this" -Lord-Escanor221

A: That's not a bug, some lower quality Boxes are lurking somewhere on your Transporter line. They have a similar color, so they might be hard to notice them. We've added a warning, to help avoid confusion.

A friendly reminder: you can always chat with us directly on our Discord server. We're using Discord for work, so you'll find many of us there most of the time, don't be a stranger!

An even friendlier reminder: don't forget about our collection of items in Steam Points Shop! Sergei the artist makes wonderful factory art to be observed from above, but his works' magic really shows at close-up perspective:

----------------------

How to Get More Involved



At Luden.io, we develop games while constantly listening to the feedback from our awesome players. If you feel proactive, you're very welcome to do one or more of the following: