Great Houses of Calderia update for 7 May 2024

Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1290 (b14290605)

Share · View all patches · Build 14290605 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

A new minor update [1.0.0.1290 (b14290605)] is now live with the following changes:

Updated

  • Game Over texts modifications for Emperor Win

Fixed

  • Arrange marriage doesn’t happen
  • Broken vassals crashing game
  • Tradition descriptions have different text layouts
  • Wards growing to be youth sometimes fails to trigger event

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
  • Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
  • Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution

Other

  • We are working on fixing issues with Civil War
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

