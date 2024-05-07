Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1290 (b14290605)

A new minor update [1.0.0.1290 (b14290605)] is now live with the following changes:
Updated
- Game Over texts modifications for Emperor Win
Fixed
- Arrange marriage doesn’t happen
- Broken vassals crashing game
- Tradition descriptions have different text layouts
- Wards growing to be youth sometimes fails to trigger event
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution
Other
- We are working on fixing issues with Civil War
