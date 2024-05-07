- For those of you who like burping up flies this ones for you! Added an option in the audio menu to mute frog burps! 🐸
- I've also pushed a protentional fix for those who have had issues with the frogs "freezing" up
Croakoloco update for 7 May 2024
Release Patch #2 - Mute frog burps
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2628421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update