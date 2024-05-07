 Skip to content

Croakoloco update for 7 May 2024

Release Patch #2 - Mute frog burps

Patch #2 - Last edited 7 May 2024

  • For those of you who like burping up flies this ones for you! Added an option in the audio menu to mute frog burps! 🐸
  • I've also pushed a protentional fix for those who have had issues with the frogs "freezing" up

