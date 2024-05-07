The Night Jackals Vol.1 May Update

Hello there! 😊

First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to all those who have purchased the game, and especially to that one person who left a comment. It means a lot to me. The Night Jackals is my first solo project, and I never expected a great response. Can I consider lack of interest a failure? Not, as I've learned a lot and drawn valuable lessons from it. Will I abandon the project? Also no, but admittedly, it's harder for me to work on it because I can't focus on it as much as I'd like to, and I want to.

In this small update, I've addressed some of the most annoying issues, like tweaking the flashlight settings to level 3. I've also added a serial killer model, which is on par with the quality of the main character. Interestingly, players haven't reported any major bugs, which I consider a significant success.

I'm currently brainstorming ideas for Act Two, which I intend to start soon. Additionally, in the upcoming act, players will have the opportunity to stand on the other side. Stay tuned for an exciting twist in the gameplay experience! Also, don't forget about the mysterious code the killer sent in the message to the news 😉 It will come in handy.

See you around!

P.S. I'd like to inform you that the game is now available at a lower price. Grab your copy now and dive into the thrilling world of The Night Jackals!