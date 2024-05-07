 Skip to content

Chill Town update for 7 May 2024

Player Trading Market and a special 20% discount!

7 May 2024

🚀 Exciting news! The much-anticipated Trading Market feature is now live in our latest update! Now you can effortlessly sell items you don't need and find ones you do, all in one place. To celebrate, enjoy a 20% sale on the game until May 14th!

Detailed patch notes

  • Added a new feature Trading Market that allows players to buy and sell items among each other.
  • Fixed a bug where using a tool and changing clothes at the same time could cause the tool to get stuck.
  • Implemented automatic detection and confirmation for updating your island on the server if you have made your island public.
  • Minor bug fixes

In addition, we are also working on the next milestones as well as bug fixes and improvements. Regular updates, both big and small, will continue to be released in the coming period. Below are some images of the Fruit Tree and Museum that we are currently working on.

Museum Lobby

Fruit Tree's States

