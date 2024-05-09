- Add the map of Xiniu Hezhou (A, B) and related new storylines
- Newly added Ruins Village, Tiangang Village, Disha Village, Luoshen Village, Zhenfeng Village, and Wuying Village
- Add new maps such as Baoguang Pagoda, Eryang Mountain, Sharper Cave, Lonely Cave, Yanzhi Pagoda, Jingshi Cave, Huolei Cave, Leiyin Temple, Five Elements Cave, Five Elements Magic Pagoda, Five Elements Pass, Final Five Elements Cave, and Five Elements Domain
- Add two new Maple Valley locations
- Add new weapons, equipment, skills, and the Five Elements Treasure Pearl
西游记 幻想西游释厄传 update for 9 May 2024
2024.5.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
