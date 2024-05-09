 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

西游记 幻想西游释厄传 update for 9 May 2024

2024.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 14290014 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the map of Xiniu Hezhou (A, B) and related new storylines
  2. Newly added Ruins Village, Tiangang Village, Disha Village, Luoshen Village, Zhenfeng Village, and Wuying Village
  3. Add new maps such as Baoguang Pagoda, Eryang Mountain, Sharper Cave, Lonely Cave, Yanzhi Pagoda, Jingshi Cave, Huolei Cave, Leiyin Temple, Five Elements Cave, Five Elements Magic Pagoda, Five Elements Pass, Final Five Elements Cave, and Five Elements Domain
  4. Add two new Maple Valley locations
  5. Add new weapons, equipment, skills, and the Five Elements Treasure Pearl

Changed files in this update

Depot 2860191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link