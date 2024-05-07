Beta 15 has been released

Beta 15 has released, here is the changelog:

Improved Network Performance

Added New Track Texas Alley

Fixed Wheel Position in an Outlaw

Fixed Collisions on SPE track

Automatic Transmission will not shift in Burnout Mode

Fixed top 2 Sliders of Timing not being clickable

Cars will now turn off when towing

Fixed Weather Slider not working in SLM Raceway

Dashboard Size can now be changed

Fixed Uncentered Pro 632 Scoop

Fixed Floating wheels for other players

Fixed Tire Chirp not playing properly

Added player joining message

Adjusted Weather for all tracks

DLC cars will now show up in garage

Reworked Backup Crew AI Models and Animations