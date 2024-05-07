Beta 15 has been released

Beta 15 has released, here is the changelog:
Improved Network Performance
Added New Track Texas Alley
Fixed Wheel Position in an Outlaw
Fixed Collisions on SPE track
Automatic Transmission will not shift in Burnout Mode
Fixed top 2 Sliders of Timing not being clickable
Cars will now turn off when towing
Fixed Weather Slider not working in SLM Raceway
Dashboard Size can now be changed
Fixed Uncentered Pro 632 Scoop
Fixed Floating wheels for other players
Fixed Tire Chirp not playing properly
Added player joining message
Adjusted Weather for all tracks
DLC cars will now show up in garage
Reworked Backup Crew AI Models and Animations
