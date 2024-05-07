Patch 0.14.0.2
Features & Improvements
- Tutorial is now usable with Controller
- Improved Blueprint visuals (denoised) & changed color of the yellow blueprint (reach 2) to cyan to avoid any risk of confusion
- Improved readability of influences
- Improved main menu button highlights
- Improved visibility of building overlay
- Added checkmark to unlocked rewards (Player Profile and Weekly Challenge)
- Some visual adjustments on Player Profile and Weekly Challenge Panel
- Added indicator for reset tutorial button
- Removed old Player Profile experience animation
- Added ventures select first & auto select for controller
Bugfixes
- Fixed some incorrectly smoke VFX
- Fixed radial menu not not hiding when mouse is not hovering above
- Fixed finish game button being deactivated after the statistics panel was opened on getting the gold medal
- Fixed buildings being 'stuck' when hovering over UI
- Fixed Banner Editor and Title Editor staying open after closing Player Profile
- Fixed deck progress level being aligned too low
- Fixed text sizing & overflow issues on buttons
- Fixed false target score at Challenge Terra UI in Main Menu
- Fixed interaction panel being active after menu switch
- Fixed cut off unlock notifications
Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!
Join our community:
Changed files in this update