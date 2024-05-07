 Skip to content

TerraScape update for 7 May 2024

Patch 0.14.0.2

7 May 2024

Features & Improvements
  • Tutorial is now usable with Controller
  • Improved Blueprint visuals (denoised) & changed color of the yellow blueprint (reach 2) to cyan to avoid any risk of confusion
  • Improved readability of influences
  • Improved main menu button highlights
  • Improved visibility of building overlay
  • Added checkmark to unlocked rewards (Player Profile and Weekly Challenge)
  • Some visual adjustments on Player Profile and Weekly Challenge Panel
  • Added indicator for reset tutorial button
  • Removed old Player Profile experience animation
  • Added ventures select first & auto select for controller
Bugfixes
  • Fixed some incorrectly smoke VFX
  • Fixed radial menu not not hiding when mouse is not hovering above
  • Fixed finish game button being deactivated after the statistics panel was opened on getting the gold medal
  • Fixed buildings being 'stuck' when hovering over UI
  • Fixed Banner Editor and Title Editor staying open after closing Player Profile
  • Fixed deck progress level being aligned too low
  • Fixed text sizing & overflow issues on buttons
  • Fixed false target score at Challenge Terra UI in Main Menu
  • Fixed interaction panel being active after menu switch
  • Fixed cut off unlock notifications

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

