Patch 1.1 is out now! The most requested improvements are here

How have you been? On our side it's pretty much as always - hard at work, adding new stuff, improving old and fixing things that weren't intended to happen in the first place. We've been continuously working on Zoria not only up to its launch, but also after it came out. Guided by your thoughts, comments, reviews and suggestions, we pushed update after update to reach Zoria's full potential. Honestly? What we come with today feels like a new era for our game. It's not the same title as it's been on March 7th. But, before we move on, make sure to reach the end of the article - there's a message from our publisher who has some really great news for you 😃

So, without further ado, let's jump into the update. Here are the most significant changes that we implemented since Zoria's launch back in March:

⚔️ New Commander classes Added – Bard and Necromancer

Bard

Necromancer



⚔️ Inventory System – added auto-sort functionality for the main inventory

⚔️ Greatly improved Inventory Management and storage space

Added individual resources-based inventories for Consumables, Materials, Ingredients, and Crafting Items to no longer consume inventory space

for Consumables, Materials, Ingredients, and Crafting Items to no longer consume inventory space Only Weapons, Armors, Trinkets and Blueprints will require inventory slots

All items can still be sold/traded as well as used everywhere in crafting/combat

Potions are now sorted by effect and effect magnitude instead of level

⚔️ Added 3 new Skill Point rewards at levels 17, 20 and 25

⚔️ We introduced "Hoofs For Hire" service in select locations throughout Rithvale Area. The service will allow the player to move quickly between these destinations.

⚔️ The "Hoofs For Hire" service is also being introduced in a couple of locations in Bilnaram Hills, making travelling easier.

⚔️ Added Priestess of Amaldir world shrines in multiple areas that clear Curses and Diseases .

⚔️ Attack of Opportunity – increase change of triggering to 30% as well as range of trigger to 5 meters

⚔️ Greatly improved flow of combat system through the added 7 meters of free movement at the start of the character’s turn. This change offers greater flexibility in avoiding Line-of-Sight issues and generally improves combat experience flow by allowing the use of AP abilities while also moving in the same turn.

⚔️ Free movement range can be partially expended during the player’s turn over multiple movement actions so long the character still has Action Points left. Each Action Point consumed for movement will increase the free movement range by an additional 7 meters, governed by the same consumption mechanic.

⚔️ Localization

added gear/weapon name localization for Chinese

⚔️ Added support for Steam Cloud Saves

And here's the fuller list of a current patch:

Changelog - Patch 1.1

(besides adding two new commander classes)

⚔️ Added Helmet visibility toggle for followers

⚔️ Added Burrow auto-rest return and screen notification event. Followers that finish resting will automatically return to idle state

⚔️ Improved Arena System - repeatable challenge with chest rewards including guaranteed fragments of different rarities based on challenge difficulty

⚔️ Improved gear repair at Merchants:

follower group gear repair

support for repairing inventory items

⚔️ Fixed resting effect for quest tasks ("Welcome to the Outpost" [Keep] and "The Forgotten Camp" [The Shrieking Pass])

⚔️ Fixed check mark for some quest tasks after completing the corresponding quest

⚔️ Fixed many other small issues in various scenes

⚔️ Multiple typos fixes

We posted Patch Notes regularly, so if there is something in particular you wanted to check, we highly recommend looking into those. BUT, if there is still something you can see in Zoria that needs a bit of tinkering, then please let us know about it by using this form [link]. By filling out the form, we will learn firsthand about any potential issues, and it will be much easier for us to track and solve them. Thank you!

But that's not all for today!

Anshar Publishing is thrilled to announce its first ever Publisher Sale on Steam. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore the diverse and captivating worlds created by talented developers from various studios, at a significantly reduced price.

Leading the lineup is Zoria: Age of Shattering. For the first time, Zoria will be avaiolable on a -20% discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1159090/Zoria_Age_of_Shattering/

Also included in the sale is critically acclaimed Gamedec - Definitive Edition. This single-player, cyberpunk-themed RPG, with its rich narrative and non-linear gameplay, is a must-have for any RPG lover.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/917720/Gamedec__Definitive_Edition/

The sale doesn't stop there! Other games from Anshar Publishing's impressive portfolio are also included, each offering a unique gaming experience.

The Anshar Publishing Publisher Sale on Steam starts soon and is a limited-time event from 7 to 14 May, so be sure to take advantage of these huge discounts while they last!

Tiny Trinket Games

Tiny Trinket Games

