Visitors Addition - v0.5.0.75

Visitors have been added to the game. Traders that call at your station may ask for disembark permission, and if given will allow passengers to disembark. This new feature allows you to earn additional credits for your station. Fees for visitors can be set in the new visitor charges window (in the communications panel, visitor charges button near the top right).

New jukebox music feature has also been expanded so that you can play your own music tracks. Each folder you create in %localappdata%/DeepSpaceOutpost/music creates a channel in your jukebox, and each music track added to those folders will be loaded for that channel. Note music must be in OGG format. (Linux: Home/.config/DeepSpaceOutpost/music)

Patch notes:-