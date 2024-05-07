1.26 - New heist, cloak device & new co-op game announced

Hi everyone,
so quite some news today. Not only 1.26 releases now, with a brand new heist, cloak device and new missions, but also I have a co-op, Thief inspired project to announce. Let's get to it ːsteamhappyː
1.26 Changelog:
- New heist: Shooting range. Steal weapons, ammo crates and avoid guards
- Cloak device: Hide yourself from everyone for a short while. Can be bought on Stealgear for 150k$
- New HellNeighbour missions
- New ThiefContract contracts
As for the co-op project, a free prologue will be available on 10th of May - with single player and functioning co-op up to 4 people.
Steal, fight, be sneaky or destroy everything in your way, alone or with friends in Crime Simulator!
Break into houses, take over an abandoned farm and turn it into a weed production machine - a lot of possibilites for your crime needs.
Make sure to add the game to wishlist here and prepare yourself (and your friends) for friday's release!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2928280/Crime_Simulator_Prologue
Changed files in this update