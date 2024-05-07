1.26 - New heist, cloak device & new co-op game announced

Hi everyone,

so quite some news today. Not only 1.26 releases now, with a brand new heist, cloak device and new missions, but also I have a co-op, Thief inspired project to announce. Let's get to it ːsteamhappyː

1.26 Changelog:

New heist: Shooting range. Steal weapons, ammo crates and avoid guards

Cloak device: Hide yourself from everyone for a short while. Can be bought on Stealgear for 150k$

New HellNeighbour missions

New ThiefContract contracts

As for the co-op project, a free prologue will be available on 10th of May - with single player and functioning co-op up to 4 people.

Steal, fight, be sneaky or destroy everything in your way, alone or with friends in Crime Simulator!

Break into houses, take over an abandoned farm and turn it into a weed production machine - a lot of possibilites for your crime needs.

Make sure to add the game to wishlist here and prepare yourself (and your friends) for friday's release!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2928280/Crime_Simulator_Prologue