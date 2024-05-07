 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thief Simulator 2 update for 7 May 2024

1.26 - New heist, cloak device & new co-op game announced

Share · View all patches · Build 14289329 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

so quite some news today. Not only 1.26 releases now, with a brand new heist, cloak device and new missions, but also I have a co-op, Thief inspired project to announce. Let's get to it ːsteamhappyː

1.26 Changelog:

  • New heist: Shooting range. Steal weapons, ammo crates and avoid guards
  • Cloak device: Hide yourself from everyone for a short while. Can be bought on Stealgear for 150k$
  • New HellNeighbour missions
  • New ThiefContract contracts

As for the co-op project, a free prologue will be available on 10th of May - with single player and functioning co-op up to 4 people.

Steal, fight, be sneaky or destroy everything in your way, alone or with friends in Crime Simulator!
Break into houses, take over an abandoned farm and turn it into a weed production machine - a lot of possibilites for your crime needs.

Make sure to add the game to wishlist here and prepare yourself (and your friends) for friday's release!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2928280/Crime_Simulator_Prologue

Changed files in this update

Thief Simulator 2 Content Depot 1332721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link