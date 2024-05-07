 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternal Return update for 7 May 2024

Dev Stream NP Coupon

Share · View all patches · Build 14289307 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Lumia Island Survivors,

Here's the coupon we revealed during the Dev Stream!

Changed depots in pre_test branch

View more data in app history for build 14289307
Windows Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link