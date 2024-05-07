 Skip to content

Sumorbit update for 7 May 2024

Update 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14289188 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 11:39:09 UTC

  • A new map: Orbital Portal, where a wormhole pair orbits one star and teleports the other
  • Sunbathe achievement: Stay on the sun for 5 seconds in "Cross the Stream" without dying
  • Brake button prompt for the Sunbathe achievement
  • Stopped AI from attempting to parry while grabbed

