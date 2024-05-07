- A new map: Orbital Portal, where a wormhole pair orbits one star and teleports the other
- Sunbathe achievement: Stay on the sun for 5 seconds in "Cross the Stream" without dying
- Brake button prompt for the Sunbathe achievement
- Stopped AI from attempting to parry while grabbed
Sumorbit update for 7 May 2024
Update 1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1653191
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1653192
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update