 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monsters of Mican update for 7 May 2024

Minor UI tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 14289048 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 11:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed/upgraded some UI elements

Fixed an issue where loading from battle while being damaged could carry over that damage to the loaded party

Fixed a minor issue with skill checks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2745661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link