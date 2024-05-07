Update 1.0.14.7 - QoL

Our newest hotfix is out, that includes:
[FIXES]
- Fixed selected cycled sight (stays persistent when switching weapons).
- Fixed floarting shadows (In-game & Hideout).
- Fixed vests being stretched when dropped.
- Fixed potential duplicating items when client & host are interacting.
- Fixed Rat adapter not showing in the attachment slot correctly.
- Fixed AUG always requiring a foregrip even with a handguard equipped.
- Fixed Stark E3 Foregrip having incorrect recoil stats.
[QOL]
- Added Steam DRM.
[AI]
- Fixed weird AI turning animations.
- Fixed AI not reacting to close sound cues (footsteps/shots).
- Made AI aim accuracy depending on target threshold (how well player is received).
- Made AI first rotate accurately to the players positon before starting to fire.
- Made AI recognize dead bodies better and turn into alert status immediately.
Changed files in this update