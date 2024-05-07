 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incursion Red River update for 7 May 2024

Update 1.0.14.7 - QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 14289047 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our newest hotfix is out, that includes:

[FIXES]

  • Fixed selected cycled sight (stays persistent when switching weapons).
  • Fixed floarting shadows (In-game & Hideout).
  • Fixed vests being stretched when dropped.
  • Fixed potential duplicating items when client & host are interacting.
  • Fixed Rat adapter not showing in the attachment slot correctly.
  • Fixed AUG always requiring a foregrip even with a handguard equipped.
  • Fixed Stark E3 Foregrip having incorrect recoil stats.

[QOL]

  • Added Steam DRM.

[AI]

  • Fixed weird AI turning animations.
  • Fixed AI not reacting to close sound cues (footsteps/shots).
  • Made AI aim accuracy depending on target threshold (how well player is received).
  • Made AI first rotate accurately to the players positon before starting to fire.
  • Made AI recognize dead bodies better and turn into alert status immediately.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link