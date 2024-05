Share · View all patches · Build 14289037 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Today marks the start of the Farm Together 2 Early Access!

We hope you have fun playing the game, and don't forget to let us know of your impressions of the game, as well as suggestions or any kind of bug you may find!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2418520/Farm_Together_2/

The game will feature a promotional launch discount, so don't miss the chance to grab it now!