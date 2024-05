Share · View all patches · Build 14289027 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 11:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi Folks! Hope you're enjoying the game, thanks for playing and your kind reviews! <3

This update fixes :

the checking of achivements before entering a secret door. (thanks to Missi for finding this)

Using the map teleportation jump now works, as opposed to getting stuck in the void on the way out to your chosen location!

Thanks for the feedback!