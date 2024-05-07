The fully remastered version of "Evil Spirit Yard" has now been launched

Share · View all patches · Build 14288978 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all for your support!

The updated content is as follows:

1、 Brand new map

**

"Comprehensive Remake" of "Evil Spirit Yard"

**



2、 Brand new menu UI

3、 New features

Customize main page music

Now players can find the note button in the upper right corner and customize the music that has been updated in the history of Shadow of Fear. The music will continue to be added in the future

4、 UI optimization

Nowadays, the UI of players is more concise, and the buttons are also displayed on the screen

5、 Game optimization and bug fixing

Optimized the character's sliding shovel action, now players can perform "sliding shovel cancellation" Fixed the issue in "Atlas" where players would fall out of the map; Fixed the issue of soul gladiators not appearing in Dueling Ground; Game performance optimization, with approximately 3 frames of performance prompt; Optimized the function of players holding and switching aiming;

Thank you all for your support. Let's keep up the momentum of Shadow of Fear!